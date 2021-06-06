Look beyond
the surface
One year after George Floyd’s death, every shooting of Black criminal suspects by White officers seems automatically ascribed to racism, even when there is no proof of racism.
In the past year, a small number of highly publicized cases morphed into an alleged epidemic of White cops intentionally killing innocent Black people. This quickly devolved further into accusations of “systemic racism.”
This accusation is now used to attack police everywhere and condemn America generally. Damaging stuff.
A key “proof” of this supposed systemic racism is that Black people are killed by police at a rate 2.4 times greater than White people, according to a Washington Post database.
But wait.
While this sounds bad, it ignores the fact that criminality, not racism, best explains this phenomena.
For example, Black people are imprisoned at a rate 6.4 times greater than White people for violent crimes like murder and rape. Thus, police encounters with a disparately high proportion of violent Black criminals will logically produce a disparately high proportion of violent results.
Data aside, the basic reality is that tragic police-suspect encounters result from the acts of individuals, not the pre-programmed acts of racial-identity group members.
Individual suspects individually choose to resist, fight and/or shoot when encountering police, thus precipitating tragic results.
The effects of such choices typically unfold suddenly, unpredictably and fast.
Recent heartbreaking losses here bear these facts out.
To force past tragic shootings to fit under the divisive banner of systemic racism is wrong and extremely harmful to honest citizens of all races. It must stop.
DENNIS KIMME
Mahomet