Look forward to columnist’s takes
I have been impressed this past year with the variety of interesting articles in The News-Gazette, including but not limited to Tom Kacich’s insights, Jeff D’Alessio’s This Week’s Question, David Leake’s Prairie Skies and features such as On The Town, In The Garden, Inside Out, Mad About The Movies, Commentary Extra and others. Kudos, too, for highlighting area schools (of all levels), educators and students.
I look forward to reading opinions in From Our Readers, including those with whom I disagree. In a democracy, a free press is essential.
Imagine my disappointment upon hearing that Professor Sundiata Cha-Jua’s column has been paused. Is it because some recent letters have expressed strong opposition to his opinions?
I look forward to Professor Cha-Jua’s articles, and references he shares for further reading. I urge The News-Gazette to reinstate this resource that is inclusive to the wide community.
NANCY COOMBS
Urbana