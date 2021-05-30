Look out for your mental health
May has been National Mental Health Awareness Month, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a deeper conversation surrounding mental-health conditions and the resources available to cope.
Addiction can often feel isolating, and that feeling has been exacerbated during the pandemic, which is why it’s more important than ever to regularly check in with yourself and your loved ones.
Substance misuse frequently goes unseen and thus untreated. We must work together to educate ourselves and our fellow community members on the warning signs of substance abuse and mental-health conditions and the tools available for treatment and support.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance is a partner of the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative because of the often co-occurrence between mood disorders and substance-use disorders. Together, we work to spread awareness of addiction and support solutions within our communities. We encourage residents to educate themselves on the warning signs of substance abuse by taking the virtual tour of a teen bedroom at rali-il.org.
Anyone who thinks they or a loved one may need some help to get through a difficult time should visit dbsalliance.org to find a support group in their area.
ANDREW SMITH
Chicago