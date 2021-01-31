Looking for diverse opinions
Champaign County has been a cesspool of volatile liberalism for years. Advocates for radical leftism have a open and inviting platform through the county’s media outlets.
Many who oppose such ideals are left in limbo and face scrutiny for speaking out against the destructive government to which Champaign County has been subjected.
Letters to the Editor are almost always raging, hateful words against former President Donald Trump and his supporters.
I implore The News-Gazette to accept a more diverse range of opinions and ideas. Those who are crying for “unity” are the loudest speaking against it.
Conservatives are not exactly what the University of Illinois describes them to be, and The News-Gazette would do well to remain independent and unbiased in its attempt to serve the county. Let us remember what this country was founded upon and do our part to keep Champaign County free and welcoming to all.
CALEB WILKERSON
Rantoul
EDITOR’S NOTE: The News-Gazette publishes letters from all points of view. If the letters section appears to reflect a dominant viewpoint, it’s because those are the views of the people writing to the newspaper.