Looking for good news in 2021
Goodbye 2020, hello 2021! This has felt like the longest year in recent memory, but we are about to begin 2021.
A new year. Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic is not over, and still countless families, workers and businesses are struggling. My heart goes out to the people who have lost jobs, homes and most importantly their loved ones. Things are replaceable, but people are not.
When 2020 started, many of us were looking forward to the start of a new decade. We can plan all we want, but in reality, none of us are in control. Alongside the sad news in 2020, we also experienced good news.
Many people from small towns and big cities chose to love and care for another human being. People loved their neighbors by sewing masks, delivering groceries, assisting with bills, looking after each other in whatever way they could. Many people showed their love and care by decorating their homes with beautiful Christmas decorations.
I always believed it, but 2020 proved that we have more good people in this world than bad.
This year changed our lives. We can’t go back and change 2020, but we are starting a new year. Hopefully, we all have learned to appreciate more and be grateful for what we have.
This year taught us many life lessons; now we must apply them and become a better person than we were yesterday.
I wish everyone a very Happy New Year!
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet