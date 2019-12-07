Upon reading Jim Dey’s Dec. 3 column entitled “Time’s not on the side of ERA,” I was once again disappointed in opinion regarding equal rights for women expressed by The News-Gazette.
In wake of the belated ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) by Illinois in 2018, the News-Gazette editorial board belittled the action as just a “symbolic gesture of little importance.”
Dey parrots this view in his latest column, calling the ERA a “long-simmering emotional and symbolic issue.” While clarifying women’s equal rights in the Constitution may be a symbolic gesture to Dey, this is far from a universal view.
Perhaps Dey sees ERA passage as “symbolic” because he believes that the official ratification deadline passed in 1982 makes state ratification a futile gesture. He quotes legal opinion to back up this assertion, but doesn’t mention that there is considerable legal opinion on the other side. He also fails to mention that there are currently joint resolutions in both the U.S. House and Senate to remove the time limit as well as joint resolutions to begin the amendment process over again.
ERA supporters have high hopes that Virginia will be the needed 38th state to ratify. If Congress eliminates the deadline, the 28th amendment ensuring that “equal rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of sex” will become part of our U.S. Constitution. If not, we will begin again.LAURA KELLER
Champaign