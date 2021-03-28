Excited for
in-person Easter
In-person worship is safe and essential, on Easter or any Sunday.
Safety first: Sunday worship with mask-wearing and social distancing involves less close contact than a trip to the store. As of March 20, more than 20 percent of adults in Champaign County have been vaccinated, the seven-day positivity rate is 2.3 percent, and the surrounding region has over 40 percent capacity for ICU beds.
The most vulnerable among us are protected, our hospitals have adequate capacity and knowledge to treat the virus, and we must learn to live with the low virus levels that are likely to persist intermittently for the foreseeable future.
Remote worship, while a temporary exception during this pandemic, should not become the rule. This is because of what Christians believe: God did not “stay safe” at home in heaven, but came to Earth in the form of his son, Jesus. God chose to relate to his people not from a distance, but in the body and in the flesh.
Jesus’ disciples ate with Jesus and lived life with him. They heard, saw, and even touched him. Jesus was exposed to the virus of sin that plagues humanity and was put to death on a cross for us. But Jesus defeated sin and rose from the dead into a resurrected, permanent body. Because of this victory, those who follow Jesus do not need to fear death and can relate in the body to one another without fear and in love.
For these reasons, I’m looking forward to worshiping the Risen Christ in person this Easter.
PAGE THIES
Champaign