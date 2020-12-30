Looking forward to new leadership
Would you like peace of mind this Christmas? A fresh start on New Year’s Day?
In a recent interview with WGLT 89.1 FM in Bloomington-Normal, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis never criticized President Donald Trump’s assault on our institutions. He deflected with claims of Democratic wrongdoing and media bias. Then he said Trump “has every right to [mount] every legal challenge [and] ... wait until the Electoral College ... meets and chooses the president.”
Let’s look at the timeline. Under the “safe harbor” rule, Congress is bound to honor results from 49 states that certified by Dec. 8. States formally choose electors Dec. 14. But Trump’s team now says Jan. 6 is the date that matters.
They’ve failed with lawsuits and recounts. Now they’ll try to get Congress to pull off a coup when it tallies votes. What a holiday gift to America!
For weeks, Trump has recklessly lashed out at every leader who supports the integrity of our elections. Trump supporters have terrorized public officials and election workers. Leftists have also threatened Trump’s allies.
We’ve seen daily unrest punctuated by events like the armed protest at the home of Michigan’s secretary of state (Dec. 5). Things will only get worse the longer this charade drags on.
In this painful year, America deserves a peaceful transition. Excusing Trump’s treason only prolongs the agony. Davis and other Republican leaders must stand up and say things some of their voters don’t want to hear. That is leadership. Every day without real leadership, the mob grows stronger.
JON HOEKSTRA
Urbana