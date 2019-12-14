A favorite theme of News-Gazette columnist Jim Dey is the unfunded pension liabilities of the state of Illinois and its local units of government. He returns to this issue roughly once a month, year after year.
He does accurately report that the major cause of the unfunded liability is decades of the Illinois legislature and local governments failing to adequately fund the pension systems. He also accurately reports that the Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that these obligations must be honored and that escape into bankruptcy is not an option for a state.
On Dec. 8, Tom Kacich gave a brief history of The News-Gazette with its ups and downs over the past 100 years. Kacich reports that a major cause of the recently declared bankruptcy was liabilities, pension obligations among them, between $10 million and $50 million.
I look forward to Dey turning his pension funding analysis to The News-Gazette and explaining how such an enormous liability, far in excess of assets between $1 million and $10 million, could have happened.
PAUL DEBEVEC
Urbana