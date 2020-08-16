Looking forward to school year
I am a proud grandparent of a student beginning her senior year at Judah Christian School in Champaign.
With all the turmoil facing us about traditional learning versus virtual learning, I think this is a good time to talk about the benefits of our school. Judah will be offering five-day in-school traditional learning. The administration is also exploring other options, which include some elements of virtual learning as well.
Our family has chosen the in-school five-day option complete with masks, social distancing and sanitizers. If the teachers stand behind Plexiglas to teach, that will be fine, too, but not necessary.
We love Judah because it focuses on teaching the whole child, mentally, physically and spiritually.
My granddaughter received her elementary education at a local Catholic school where spirituality was present only in name and ritual. At Judah, a true Christian presence is felt from the moment one enters the school.
Last spring, when learning became totally virtual, my granddaughter did well with the help of caring teachers, but she grew more anxious. Teens need the camaraderie of other teens. Isolation takes its toll.
More than ever, our children need to be hopeful and courageous. Being in the presence of dedicated teachers shows how to have hope and courage. At Judah, children receive an education that addresses all their needs, especially now, when we need them to be strong.
DOLORES SOFRANKO
Champaign