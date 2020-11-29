Looking forward to smooth transfer
Thanks to the tireless and often unsung efforts of local election officials, civil servants, community organizers and countless volunteers, people across the country kept faith. They demonstrated their belief in the power of their vote.
We should not be fooled or distracted by the dizzying lies pitifully pouring forth from the White House. Despite incredibly stressful and unprecedented circumstances, the United States held a fair election — one that representatives of both parties have carefully verified; one that liberal and conservative judges alike have repeatedly validated.
In the end, it’s simple: President Donald Trump lost. The voters did their job. Now it’s time for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and the Republican Party to do theirs.
Insist that Trump concede, emphatically counter his false and dangerous claims, and vigorously promote an orderly transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
KERRY DIXON
Champaign