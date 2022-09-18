Looking forward to Trump charges
Donald Trump is currently being investigated for numerous crimes. At least one indictment should result.
We have seen reports that Trump has manipulated disclosures of his assets to inflate or deflate their value for financial gain. The financial officer of his company has been indicted. Trump has tried to change the outcome of a federal election and engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct Congress.
We all watched on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump urged his followers to march on our national Capitol to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. He knew that the resulting violence was a criminal act. But he did nothing about it except watch it on television as it happened. And he later urged his collaborators not to cooperate with congressional investigators.
Trump continues to walk the streets as a free man, even though the FBI has seized evidence of his latest crime of stealing top-secret documents from the federal government.
Some believe that if he is indicted for this or his other criminal acts, we will see violent disruptions across America. We have heard Republican politicians using language suggesting that sort of reaction. Their efforts have served to intensify the division within our nation. Is this the image of American justice we want the world to see?
Trump should be indicted and prosecuted for his offenses against the American people. He is not above the law. He must be held responsible for his criminal behavior.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign