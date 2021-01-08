Looking forward to vaccine
Having been a patient in the polio pandemic in 1952 (age 9), I’m hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
Polio affected my respiratory system and weakened other muscles.
As I’ve grown older, my problems have gotten more severe with more necessary health care. This is known as “The Late Effects of Polio.” We have no idea what “The Late Effects of COVID-19” will be in our future.
Choose carefully when deciding whether or not to be vaccinated. The quality of our lives in the future may depend on it.
PATRICIA MINOGUE
Champaign