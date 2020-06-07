Looters undermine a just cause
Take not the way of the oppressor. Return good for evil. Pray for those who spitefully use you. “‘Vengeance is mine; I will repay,’ saith the Lord.” A spirit of self-control.
We have God-ordained ways to deal with our earthly grievances. This is not a war of flesh and blood. Neighbors, please consider God’s way.
If you must publicly fellowship about any earthly injustice, then do it right.
Peacefully join elbows 6 feet apart and march, carry signs, sing. But when you cross the peaceful boundary and steal, kill and destroy, nobody is pleased but the forces of evil.
When you loot your neighbors’ businesses, you have your knee on their neck, you’re hampering their breath. You are doing the right thing the wrong way. Think about it.
JAMES WINSTON
Urbana