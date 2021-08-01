Loss of freedom major concern
The 30-by-60-foot U.S. flag flying near Interstate 57 is a testament to the patriotism in Ford County. This grassroots effort occurred in a red voting area.
Do projects like this occur in blue voting communities? I don’t think so. People are more likely to get robbed or shot in those locales.
Patriotism is fading fast in Democrat-controlled areas across America. Many on the left want a different flag. Millionaire athletes disrespect Old Glory. These whiners should clean sewers in Kolkata. North Korea would shoot their athletes in the locker room for showing disrespect of their flag.
Lee Greenwood’s song “Proud to be an American” says “the flag still stands for freedom, and they can’t take that away.” Or can they?
Big Tech, the White House and the news media are censoring conservative thought. Ask the owner of Timber Creek west of Paxton if he is free to express his Christian views. The First Amendment is being trampled upon. It’s great to see President Donald Trump file a lawsuit against Big Tech in regard to our freedom of speech.
As America drifts further from its Judeo-Christian roots, what will be the fate of that Grand Old Flag and the republic for which it stands?
Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.”
JAMES EHMEN
Paxton