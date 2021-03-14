Love, protect
the children
We are currently in the heart of the Lent season, the season that we learn about the suffering and death of Jesus.
Can you imagine being the mother of Jesus?
How both proud and terrified Mary must have been? To be chosen to carry the child of God under her heart for nine months, and then to be able to love, nurture and cherish him as her son?
We must all live as Mary did with Jesus with our own children, both when they are young and when they are adults. We need to be our children’s soft place to land, loving them unconditionally.
Even as adults, our children need to know how proud we are of them and how grateful to God we are for them.
Life isn’t easy, but God didn’t promise us easy. He promised us his love and guidance.
May this Lenten season bless readers’ lives, renew their faith and reopen their hearts to the Lord, putting him first in all that they do.
It is only because Jesus lived and died for all that we are forgiven through the grace of God. May God bless everyone, and may he keep them safely in his sight always.
“Come unto me, those who are weary and heavy burdened, and I will give you rest.” — Matt 11:28
“Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee, because he trusteth in thee.” — Isaiah 26:3.
KARLA FISHER
Champaign