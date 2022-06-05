I’ve been a resident of Mahomet for the past 18 years. My father, who is 90, is a Mahomet graduate, as is his father. I went to Fisher due to the layout of school districts, so I am well aware of the Mahomet area.
First of all, why would anyone build a junior high next to grades K-2? That is ridiculous. A more viable option would be to put grades 3-6 near the existing school. Most families have children close in age, and it would be a nightmare to drive across town to drop off and pick up kids that far apart.
The intersection near Lincoln Trail and the junior high/high school is already a mess. Put the smaller children in one place, and don’t mix and match. That only makes sense.
No. 2 — My taxes are already $7,200 on a $285,000 house with two exemptions. Now the school district wants another $1,000? The school district already receives $4,100 of that tax bill, and I haven’t had any children attend the school.
No. 3 — Mahomet had a population of 1,400 people in 1977 when I graduated from Fisher and is now at 9,400, not counting the 500-750 in the trailer park. Where is the commercialization that would help pay for some of this? No hotels, no restaurants, no big employers.
You can’t keep building a town and not give it some amenities to help pay the taxes. Move forward in progress!
SUSAN JONES
Mahomet