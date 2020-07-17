Mahomet schools, teach anti-racism
At the June 22 Mahomet-Seymour school board meeting, eight community members requested that systemic racism be addressed in our schools. In response, board member Merle Giles suggested that anti-racism be taught at home, and board member Jeremy Henrichs further supported this perspective.
Instead of addressing the systemic solutions laid out for him, Henrichs advised Mahomet to simply “love your neighbor as yourself.” This completely ignores community requests to change deeply rooted problems in our schools. His message undermines our call for help in addressing racism that lingers in Mahomet education.
This response is offensive and uninformed. We’ve learned too many times that anti-racism is not taught effectively at home. Schools must be a source of knowledge and an agent of change toward a better community. The school cannot look the other direction as families continuously fail to make sufficient change.
At the June 8 march, hundreds of community members gathered to share how Mahomet is failing at being anti-
racist.
Racism lives in our town and our schools, and acknowledging the lack of color in Mahomet and listening to people of color is critical. School board members must educate themselves on systemic and educational racism and how it exists in Mahomet.
We want a school that will teach students about our diverse world and the privilege they hold within it. Giles and Henrichs must recognize that their privilege is blinding and it’s time they stop ignoring community members’ racist experiences and begin advocating for a safer, more inclusive school.
BELLA CHAPMAN
Mahomet