Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.