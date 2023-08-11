Major college sports must go
Perhaps readers are fed up with the mess that is college football and basketball. (How many members of the Illinois basketball team can find Illinois on a map?)
The event that triggered this mess was the Supreme Court rejecting the NCAA’s fantasy that college semipros were “student athletes” with basically none of the rights the rest of us enjoy. No free peanut butter sandwich, can’t transfer to another university when the coach leaves for a sweeter deal, and so on.
But the underlying cause of the big mess is that somehow, historically, colleges became the farm clubs for the NFL and NBA.
There has been a lot of hang-wringing over this situation (e.g., Loren Tate on a recent Sunday), but few have offered solutions.
I have a solution: Colleges should divest themselves from Division I football and basketball. What about the fans? What about the kids? What about school spirit? No problem.
Without colleges, the NFL and NBA would have to organize their own farm clubs. Colleges can simply license the team logos and colors and lease the stadium and fieldhouse to semipro teams.
Every Saturday, a bunch of semipro kids would line up in school colors at the stadium and play their hearts out trying desperately to make it in the major leagues.
Fan experience would be no different, but the scandals, crimes, cheating, pretending to be actual degree-seeking students and so forth would be someone else’s problem.
DANA DLOTT
Champaign