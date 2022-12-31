Make better you in 2023
I wish everyone a happy New Year 2023.
In January, focus on gratitude, a new attitude and a better you.
Starting in January, I would like readers to join me in focusing on a monthly goal.
I’m always working on making myself better than I was the day before.
For the month of January, I will focus on gratitude. Others can focus on anything they like.
Here are some rules:
- No judgment.
- Once in, there’s no quitting.
- Be patient, kind and proud of yourself.
We will meet in the last week of the month and celebrate. I asked readers to please let me know by today if they are in. My email address is zainabsusi38@gmail.com.
Life is beautiful!
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet