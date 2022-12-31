Make better you in 2023

I wish everyone a happy New Year 2023.

In January, focus on gratitude, a new attitude and a better you.

Starting in January, I would like readers to join me in focusing on a monthly goal.

I’m always working on making myself better than I was the day before.

For the month of January, I will focus on gratitude. Others can focus on anything they like.

Here are some rules:

  • No judgment.
  • Once in, there’s no quitting.
  • Be patient, kind and proud of yourself.

We will meet in the last week of the month and celebrate. I asked readers to please let me know by today if they are in. My email address is zainabsusi38@gmail.com.

Life is beautiful!

ZAINAB SUSI

Mahomet

