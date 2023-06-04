Make Florida America
I just saw my first “Ron DeSantis for President, Make America Florida.”
“Make America Florida,” indeed. White-sand beaches for every state would be nice. Not shoveling snow would be nice, although climate change may cause that anyway. That’s enough Florida for us, I think.
The so-called Free State of Florida, where one parent’s complaint about the poem “The Hill We Climb” resulted in the poem’s removal from elementary schools. No referendum, no vote, no democracy, just one parent! Note the poem’s author is Amanda Gorman, not Oprah Winfrey, as the complainant alleged.
A better slogan is “Make Florida America.” America, where speech and contrary opinions are debated and not censored; where books aren’t banned.
America, where factual history is taught, not banned, even if uncomfortable to some.
America, where tolerance is practiced; where diversity, inclusiveness and equity programs are reinforced, not canceled.
America, where those who don’t fit cultural or gender stereotypes still enjoy protections of the law; where health care isn’t used as a weapon in the battle for partisan domination.
America, where governments don’t retaliate against businesses and organizations that disagree with the governor’s dogma.
America, where migrants seeking asylum, legally under international and U.S. law, are treated as human beings, not vermin. America, where those identifying as Christians really, really do practice Christlike behavior; where hate is not OK.
America, where “We the People” means all people from all states, even Florida.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign