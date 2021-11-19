Mandate requires ‘mask’ policing
On Sept. 3, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order requiring all people over the age of 2 to wear masks in public places. Recently, the Piatt County sheriff refused to enforce mask-wearing at a local school board meeting, stating his office would not be “the mask police.”
The sheriff’s office states one of its responsibilities is to work with local communities to ensure a safe environment.
Like it or not, it is not in the purview of the sheriff to only enforce laws that are to his liking. As a health professional, I find it abhorrent that a law-enforcement officer refuses to enforce a state mandate that just incidentally has resulted in Illinois being one of the safest COVID-19 states in our great country.
If my neighbor omits a mask, he not only endangers himself but also myself; he also participates in utilizing precious health-care dollars to treat a controllable disease. I thank all members of the “mask police.”
JOHN CARMODY
White Heath