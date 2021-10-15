Manufacturing offers opportunity
In Illinois and across the country, there is a workforce crisis hurting businesses and hindering economic growth. The industry hardest hit is manufacturing.
In addition to a worker shortage, manufacturers confront an aging workforce. Estimates are that over 300,000 manufacturing workers will retire in the next decade.
Fortunately, local educational institutions are preparing students for the workforce of tomorrow.
Parkland College’s Industrial Technology program teaches vital skills like machinery maintenance and automation, welding and computer-aided drafting through hands-on learning and apprenticeship programs.
These skills qualify students for rewarding careers.
As my industry celebrates Manufacturing Month throughout October, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is embarking on a policy tour. During stops at community colleges like Parkland and high schools across Illinois, the association will meet with educators, business groups and local manufacturers to discuss their challenges and successes.
We hope to identify barriers preventing streamlined talent pipelines and devise solutions.
We know Illinois’ education system should offer a variety of career pathways. Graduating from a four-year university is right for some, while others find success in technical programs that prepare them for specific fields. Our focus should be on providing students skills they need to be successful after high school.
Today’s manufacturing careers are different from those of previous generations. Today’s manufacturing workers are innovators, entrepreneurs and dreamers.
Illinois’ manufacturing workers produce mechanical parts that orbit the earth on the international space station and build the nation’s first-ever all-electric pickup truck.
Parkland, other community colleges and high schools across the state are offering students the chance at a great life.
SARAH HARTWICK
Illinois Manufacturers’ Association
Springfield