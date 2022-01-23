Many benefits from online ed
I recently read the article “Coronavirus response | Several area districts canceling school amid rise in cases.”
While it is disheartening that so many students and staff are falling ill, it also brings to mind the decision made at the end of last summer not to have a “Virtual Academy” option for elementary school students.
I understand that online schools do not work for some families for a variety of factors. However, they do work for some students. Many parents are still working from home due to the pandemic, and the Champaign school district’s decision not to hold the Virtual Academy option as planned was short-sighted.
Aside from the obvious benefit of avoiding transmission of SARS-CoV-2, online schooling has many other benefits. Reduced fuel usage, reduced carbon emissions, reduced risk of school gun violence, less commute time and greater parental involvement are all benefits of online schooling.
Even moving out of the pandemic, online schooling has great potential to help combat school shootings, climate change and even traffic congestion (especially around schools). Many workplaces are moving to allow permanently remote positions, and parents who are home working all day mean online schooling for their children is a real, viable option.
Since social interaction is still important for child development, those attending online schools could come into regular school one or two days a week while still retaining many of the benefits. The lack of an online option in our school district is a real missed opportunity.
SCOTT KIRCHER
Champaign