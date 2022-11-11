Many helped to get a deal
The announcement of a tentative agreement between Carle and Aetna health care officials brought relief to thousands of area retirees faced with losing health care providers they have relied on for decades.
Thanks go to several local leaders who called for a resolution to the matter. In a bipartisan effort, state Sens. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, and Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, were especially helpful, as was Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin. University of Illinois President Tim Killeen and Chancellor Robert Jones likewise came to the forefront.
An unusual degree of cooperation between the UI, Parkland and EIU chapters of the State Universities Annuitants Association and its Springfield office led to well-attended public meetings and a huge behind-the-scenes effort by the membership.
We are also appreciative of Carle and Aetna working through their differences and look forward to finalization of the agreement.
Now there will be time for carefully considered legislation to address the obscure process used by the State’s Central Management Services Department to select a company to administer the TRAIL health care plan. The current plan with UnitedHealthCare has functioned quite well for a decade, and the reasons for change are quite unclear.
This experience has frightened many senior citizens with serious health issues. It will inspire many to pay closer attention to the need for addressing problems with the nation’s health care system.
JOHN C. MARLIN
president
UI Chapter of SUAA
Urbana