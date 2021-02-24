Many parents don’t have time
There is much that is irrelevant in Jack Blevins’ recent Letter to the Editor. (No one has suggested grades based on gender and ethnicity.)
But amid his argument for more parental involvement in the education of children, his statement of “It does not require more money to solve this problem” stands out.
This is not irrelevant, but it is wrong. When parents have to work 50, 60 or 70 hours a week to make ends meet, on top of the work of maintaining a household, there is no time for this kind of involvement.
We have to make it possible for parents to reduce their workload. Raising the minimum wage and/or providing financial benefits for families who need assistance would be a start. Or we can adopt a minimum universal income for all.
Providing more support to parents is also needed. Some parents will be unable to help their children with their schoolwork because of lack of education or intelligence, difficulties understanding English, or a work schedule that conflicts with children’s awake times, for example. Establishing systems to provide more support would close this gap, too. But that also takes money.
Even if people like Blevins would volunteer to help children (and their parents), the management and coordination of this program would still have costs.
Blevins may be right that more parental involvement is needed, but he needs to be reminded that greater involvement doesn’t come for free.
STEVEN SCHER
Urbana