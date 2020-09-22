Many people are in need
The most important component of America’s newest news obsession — the race-to-save-the-election story — appears to have been completely overlooked.
When two-thirds of us are homeless by the time the election rolls around, what address shall we use to register to vote? Can we receive a mail-in ballot at the homeless shelter? No longer asking for a friend.
I understand that no side wants to be wrong or perceived as weak, but while Congress and the White House continue to bicker, countless hardworking Americans are literally starving or have no idea how they will pay their rent or mortgage.
I hear and have read plenty about how the government “would love to help, but those other people are the problem.” Frankly, that’s rubbish.
If both sides say they support another stimulus check, then pass it. Remove all other deals from the table and help those of us who can no longer afford meat. Those of us who will soon require welfare benefits because pride no longer pays the bills.
If any actual thought was being given to the majority of voters and their current very-real needs, this ridiculous debacle that we find ourselves in would not be at hand.
“Congress plays at recess while the president plays golf” is what should be on the cover of every periodical in publication.
TIMOTHY PRUITT
Danville