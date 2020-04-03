It has been heartwarming to see so many people step up during this horrific time. Health care workers, food preparers, grocery workers and delivery/mail carriers — to name just a few — have, in some cases, risked their own health to provide for the public at large.
As a retired teacher, I just wanted to take a minute to applaud the efforts being put forth by another group that is near and dear to me, my former colleagues, both in the public schools as well as private schools.
Events over the course of the last few weeks have created a situation that has never before been experienced by our educational system. These classroom teachers have stepped up and have been putting their creativity and collaborative spirit to work. In a matter of a few days they have been creating at-home learning curriculum and opportunities to support the educational needs of their students and the students’ parents.
In some cases, it has meant trying new technologies or methods of delivering instruction. There may be a few hiccups along the way, but I have confidence that these gifted and hardworking individuals will do what it takes to make the best of a terrible situation.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign