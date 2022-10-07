Many questions about Carle
Thank you to The News-Gazette for the article on the issue regarding Carle’s reluctance to accept the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO plan for state retirees that would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Several questions arise from that article. Why did Carle accept the UnitedHealthcare plan for the last 10 years without a contract, but now asserts that they will not accept the Aetna plan that we have been told is exactly the same as the UnitedHealthcare
plan?
We need transparency on both sides; there are always two sides to every story.
Another matter that needs to be explored is the responsibility of the board of trustees of the Carle Foundation as a nonprofit corporation for charitable, scientific and educational purposes. While one-third of the Carle Foundation board are employee-directors (good corporate governance guidelines say this number is too high, one employee-director is appropriate), most of the remaining trustees are independent and should have a focus on the health care interests of the community.
Has this board exercised its fiduciary duty: (1) to provide direction to the employees of the Carle Foundation and its subsidiaries related to the dispute between Carle and Aetna that affects the health care of many central Illinois retirees, and (2) to transmit timely and accurate information to the public on an issue that is directly related to the health of a vulnerable sector of the community?
THOMAS CONRY
Champaign