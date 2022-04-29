The origins of the Russian war against Ukraine are fivefold:
1. U.S. geopolitical ambitions fostered by the neoconservative national-security establishment and the Democratic Party, the former’s most faithful operative.
2. European subordination, and Ukraine’s post-2014-coup puppet government.
3. Aggressive Ukrainian government-supported neo-Nazi battalions, operative since 2014 in the Donbas region.
4. The willingness of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to see his country devastated rather than assert its neutrality.
5. The willingness of Russian President Vladimir Putin to follow through on his long-articulated red lines in his country’s historic sphere of influence.
This background is missing in The News-Gazette's war coverage from The Associated Press, and in commentaries by writers promoting an idealized version of the U.S. role in global politics. They are willing to glorify, sentimentalize and aestheticize the needless suffering of millions.
In a March 3 Guest Commentary, Valleri Robinson asserts that Zelenskyy’s video posts “don’t just give us information, they make us feel.” She compares him favorably to former President Ronald Reagan, the butcher of Central America.
In an April 3 piece from The Conversation, Rachel Hadas writes: “Whatever the outcome, the extraordinary courage shown by this comedian (Zelenskyy) turned statesman offers something to admire.” Prudence, diplomacy and genuine patriotism, rather than “courage,” would have dictated a less-devastating outcome.
In the absence of political analysis, Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, in an April 3 Guest Commentary, uses the needless suffering of Ukrainian children to promote “World Theatre Day.”
Inevitably, in April 3's "Voices" column, Beatrice Pavia invokes the Holocaust in a torrent of high-minded verbiage that is utterly irrelevant to understanding and addressing the American ruling-class machinations that have led to this cataclysm.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign