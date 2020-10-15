Many shootings go unreported
Nearly 30 people were killed during the George Floyd protests, yet none received national attention until Kyle Rittenhouse, a “White 17-year-old,” killed two “anti-racism demonstrators” in Kenosha, Wis.
Rep. Ayanna Pressly, D-Mass., along with CNN and other race-hustling media propagandists, quickly labeled Rittenhouse an obligatory “White supremacist,” while praising the victims. As mainstream “journalists” shamelessly twisted another false narrative, part-time YouTubers simply used video evidence to report the facts. What a concept.
Rittenhouse was protecting protesters and property from violent arsonists, looters and racists when Gaige Grosskreutz, carrying a gun, and Joseph Rosenbaum, carrying a bag, which some speculate contained a brick, chased after him.
After Grosskreutz fired his gun and Rosenbaun hurled his “bag,” Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum dead.
Moments later, others attacked Rittenhouse, including Anthony Huber, who bashed Rittenhouse with his skateboard. Rittenhouse then killed Huber and injured Grosskreutz, who was still holding his gun.
Though Huber’s intentions are unclear, his arrest record indicates extremely violent behavior.
Here’s some recent racist attacks not committed by media-manufactured “White supremacists”: Elderly white couple killed with sniper rifle in Delaware; White mother shot in head for saying “all lives matter” in Indiana; 5-year-old White toddler shot in head in N.C.; White father and daughter killed in S.C.; White man repeatedly stabbed in neck in Georgia.
Am I wrong to acknowledge these? Am I wrong to acknowledge unarmed Whites killed by police? Speaking of that, can you name even one?
KARL JOYCE
Urbana