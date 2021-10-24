Marching Illini highlight game day
I write in response to Peter Coleman’s recent letter. He wrote that “It’s great that Barry Houser (director of the Marching Illini) returned his phone call concerning the loudness of the Marching Illini Band.”
Has he never been to an event (especially a football game) where the Marching Illini have performed? I cannot believe Coleman would describe the music as “painful.”
I am not surprised Houser told him that his was the only phone call he had received in reference to the loudness of the band.
The Marching Illini band have been the highlight of most football games for quite some time.
CINDY CLARK
Champaign