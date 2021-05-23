Marking the breaking of fast
“O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed upon you, as it was prescribed upon those before you, that you might attain God-consciousness.” Surah al-Baqarah (Quran 2:183).
Allahu akbar! God is greater! There is none deserving worship but God; glory be to God from morning to evening and throughout the night.
God alone do we worship, without equal or partner, although the concealers of truth find it obnoxious. God is greater, and to God belongs all praise! Allahu akbar!
O God most gracious! At Your command have we fasted the noble month of Ramadan, and by your bounty do we break our fast. Let our fasting be that of the sincere, our prayer be that of the mindful and our charity be the work of those who do justice.
Erase our faults and magnify our deeds. And bestow upon us the generous provision promised to your most dutiful servants.
We invoke blessings upon your servant Muhammad, and upon Jesus and Mary, upon Moses, upon Abraham, upon Noah, upon Adam, and upon all your messengers and prophets, their families and companions, and all who sincerely follow their example.
O God most compassionate! Gather for us everything good and repel from us all that is evil. And forgive us every shortcoming, as we forgive one another.
Wishing peace and prosperity in these festive days of Eid al-Fitr and throughout the year to all people of good will.
FARUQ NELSON
Savoy