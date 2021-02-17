Marlin has done a wonderful job
I am writing in support of Mayor Diane Marlin.
Her enthusiasm for the city of Urbana is evident in her positive attitude, the manner in which she listens to her constituents and the hard work she exhibits on behalf of the city.
I am impressed with her leadership style that regularly encourages participation by all members of the community.
During her first campaign, she said it was “imperative to stay accessible to the people, listen to them and respond to their concerns.”
She accomplishes this every day.
Marlin has been fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars and fulfilled her campaign promise to hire a professional city administrator. This essential position had been vacant for over 10 years.
Even during the difficult times of this pandemic, she is planning for the future.
Urbana is in good hands with Marlin in the mayor’s office.
JAMES BARHAM
Champaign