Mascot plan will fail
I enjoyed the recent column about the kingfisher and how University of Illinois students overwhelmingly have voted for a mascot in the past.
I remember two years ago (April 2, 2021), when The News-Gazette reported that University of Illinois students wanted to defund the UI Police Department.
Two years later, UI police funding has increased substantially due in part to the ineptness of the city of Champaign to adequately staff its police department. That caused the city to pay the UI millions of dollars to patrol campus for the foreseeable future.
So much for both the city and the UI administrations listening to the “demands” of a few students.
In a few years, they will be saddled with thousands of dollars in loan debt while residing in some Chicago suburb, never to return to Champaign.
I remember the last time the University of Indiana had a mascot. Hoosier Pride dressed in red-and-white bib overalls and a cowboy hat. He was the result of IU students in 1979 demanding a mascot. Mr. Hoosier Pride lasted five football games before being relegated to the dustbin of history.
The same fate will befall the kingfisher. I hope someone will come up with a mascot that will not be scorned.
MARK MEDLYN
Champaign