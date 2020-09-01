Mask skepticism is intolerable
I read with great dismay the article in the Aug. 26 edition about the couple from Paxton.
I am certainly very happy for them and their family at their recovery and the fact that their 88-year-old parent did not get COVID-19. However, I do not understand the reasoning behind publishing an article about people who are not taking this virus’s spread seriously with their comments about wearing masks.
No offense, but they are not scientists, and their comments about the fact that wearing a mask is bad because one breathes one’s own air are just mind-boggling.
The N-G has lauded the efforts of the University of Illinois with regards to the development of the saliva test, as well as the truly amazing plan of action with regards to testing, access to campus buildings, etc., etc. Why would a responsible newspaper then publish nonsense from lay people?
It was telling that their doctor was not identified when he or she was quoted as saying that we must continually develop herd immunity for viruses.
How well did that work for polio? For diphtheria? For all those often-fatal childhood illnesses that are a thing of the past because we followed the science and vaccinated? Shame on The News-Gazette for not looking at the impact of an article such as this on the continuing health and safety of our community.
SUSAN COHEN
Urbana