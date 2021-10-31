Requiring masks at school senseless
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that children do not readily acquire COVID-19, spread it to other children or teachers or endanger family at home, and have extremely low risk (99.99815 percent survive infection).
Harvard Professor Martin Kulldorff states that children are naturally capable of evading the virus due to lack of the ACE-2 receptors in their nostrils and shouldn’t wear masks.
The World Health Organization doesn’t recommend masks for children age 5 and under and has modified guidelines for ages 6-11.
The CDC’s February 2021 mask study reported that it may impede breathing, particularly in small children.
Children’s masks (worn for five to eight hours at a time) analyzed by University of Florida Mass Spectrometry Research & Education Center were found to be contaminated with a combination of strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria, strains of meningitis-causing bacteria, and antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens. (National File, June 23).
A study of COVID-19 mitigation practices and infection in three states with comprehensive data (Florida, Massachusetts and New York) found no correlation between mask mandates and COVID-19 rates. (Oster, Jack, Halloran, Schoof, McLeod, May 9).
A CDC study of 90,000 elementary students in Georgia schools found no statistical difference in COVID-19 spread among children where masks were optional versus required.
Texas repealed its mask mandate and COVID-19 cases dropped. When asked to explain this, Anthony Fauci replied, “I’m not really quite sure.” (New York Post, April 10).
The U.K., Ireland, Scandinavia, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy exempted children from masks in classrooms without experiencing more school-related outbreaks than the U.S.
I dine out maskless. Why must my children wear them at their desks?
Please stop masking children.
LAURA McNEIL
Normal