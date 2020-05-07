Champaign County can be proud of its response to COVID-19. We’ve followed the distancing guidelines well enough to keep the number of cases and deaths relatively low.
University engineers and other volunteers have done an outstanding job of innovating to provide protective equipment to our health care workers, and university scientists have developed one of the best models for guiding decisions by the state government.
Still, the infection rate here is not dropping and may be rising. There’s more that we need to do before we’re ready to partly open up. Only a small minority are wearing masks in public. Despite the mistaken advice that came from some agencies at the start of the pandemic, masks play a crucial role in preventing the spread of the virus.
They catch a good fraction of the viral droplets breathed out by infected people, many of whom have no symptoms and no awareness that they might be infected. They protect the wearer from accidentally touching their face with possibly contaminated hands and also catch some of the viral particles that might be breathed in by a healthy person, thus reducing the probability that they will get seriously ill. They send an important visual reminder: “No business as usual. Keep your distance.”
There are many guides available about how to make masks. With this one easy extra step, we can probably nearly eliminate the infection here.
MICHAEL WEISSMAN
Urbana