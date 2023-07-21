Masks can be very useful outdoors
A recent letter writer commented that a billboard on Prospect Avenue that advocates wearing a mask while riding a bicycle is propaganda.
Perhaps. Yet I have to wonder if the writer has ridden a bicycle in the Twin Cities. There is more than one reason to wear a mask on the streets.
Dust, vehicle exhaust, allergens, smoke from Canadian wildfires, the occasional Sahara dust bomb and pollution from a variety of industrial sources seem pretty real when you breathe them in.
Many people wear a mask while mowing the grass or painting inside. And then there are the folks who suffer from a variety of respiratory ailments, including COPD and asthma.
To assume that every mask wearer is a victim of propaganda may be another form of propaganda.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign