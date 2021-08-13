Masks can boost kids’ health
Politicians are making the COVID-19 pandemic political.
How many of them have a medical degree, which makes them qualified to dictate what is safe? Do they not realize that when someone dies, they are losing a potential voter?
It has been shown that children have less colds and flu during the pandemic, partly due to people wearing masks. Let’s protect our children and make them safe.
Masking is a little effort to help prevent the spread of infection.
GABE WILSON
Champaign