Masks must cover noses, too
People, really?
A mask under your nose does no good. The nasal passages are where COVID-19 sets up to start building strength to attack the rest of your body. If people don’t keep their noses covered, they have provided a welcome area for the virus.
Even those who had the shots are still vulnerable, as the breakthrough infections have clearly shown. Be responsible, give our health care workers a break, wear the mask the way it is meant to be worn.
CONSTANCE ALMY
Indianola