Masks must cover noses, too

People, really?

A mask under your nose does no good. The nasal passages are where COVID-19 sets up to start building strength to attack the rest of your body. If people don’t keep their noses covered, they have provided a welcome area for the virus.

Even those who had the shots are still vulnerable, as the breakthrough infections have clearly shown. Be responsible, give our health care workers a break, wear the mask the way it is meant to be worn.

CONSTANCE ALMY

Indianola

