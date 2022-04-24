Masks send virtuous message
Wearing a mask in public places is such a simple, easy expression of care.
It says without words that I respect you and want you to be safe in the midst of this pandemic. It says without words that I care if you’re immunocompromised, disabled or the parent of a child too young to be vaccinated, and that I want you to be able to go about your day without fear of contracting a potentially deadly virus.
It says, without words, that I honor the lives of the 1 million people we’ve lost to the virus, and that I know their lives were important and deserving of memory and care. Speaking from my vantage point as a historian, I know we undervalue the importance of preserving public memory of those we’ve lost at our own peril.
We shouldn’t go on as though the pandemic hasn’t happened and isn’t still happening. It is.
SARAH PAWLICKI
Urbana