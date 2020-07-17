Masks should be required
Just in case you just returned from a winter vacation on your private tropical isle, we are in the midst of a global pandemic called COVID-19.
It has infected 324 million people and has killed 137,000 of our fellow Americans. This is not a hoax. It is real. And if you get it, it can kill you. And considering how ineffectively we have been diagnosing, we may be off by a factor of 10. Try this on: About 3.24 billion instead of a measly 324 million people infected with COVID-19.
And just because you are not lying half-dead on a bunk in the local ICU, you are not granted the freedom to not wear a face mask when sharing common public space. Please accord your fellow man a bit of respect; the mask is protecting the other person, not you.
We know very little about this virus, but we do know that face masks, not chin straps, and social distancing work, at least 6 feet apart. This includes when you walk on the street and may just possibly see someone else. We do not know positively just how far apart is really safe or if being outside with little air movement is safe without a mask.
We see most of our leaders throwing caution to the wind when they resist wearing a face mask for photo ops, so we feel entitled to act equally stupid. And that is your right if you choose, but please, do it somewhere else.
GEORGE BROCK
Champaign