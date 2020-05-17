As Michael Weissman stated: “... masks play a crucial role in preventing the spread of the virus ...” (“Masks are crucial to limit virus,” May 7), but what he failed to add is that not all masks are created equal.
Unfortunately, it was only after the U.S. had imported thousands of N95 masks from 65 different Chinese manufacturers and put them to use by health care workers treating COVID patients that they were tested. The Center for Disease control found that these N95 masks — instead of filtering out 95 percent of airborne particles, which they are supposed to do — filtered as little as 20 percent; consequently, the CDC has now banned the N95 mask. Unfortunately, by the time of its censure, these masks had been in wide use, and the damage was done.
The U.S. is not the only country unhappy with the quality of Chinese manufacturing. Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Britain, Spain, Malaysia and Finland have all registered complaints with China, and, in many cases, returned goods to manufacturers.
A dollar saved is not always a dollar made. More dollars spent ... might save the gent.
It’s the year 2020, a time of perfect vision, the right time to begin bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. — especially in the health industry.
CAROL MIZRAHI
Champaign