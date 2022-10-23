Massaging stats won’t help
One of Cooperative Strategies’ proposed plans for Champaign schools will dramatically reduce the concentration of low-income students at Garden Hills and Stratton elementaries by 33 and 23 percent, respectively, while more modestly reducing the proportion of low-income students at Booker T. Washington (13 percent), Dr. Howard (2 percent) and International Prep Academy (5 percent).
Subsequently, the proportion of low-income students in the remaining seven elementary schools will be increased by an average of 9 percent.
A substantial reduction in concentrated student poverty would undoubtedly alter the learning and teaching environments at Garden Hills and Stratton. However, to equitably distribute low-income students around the district, all 12 of the elementary schools will need to have a population of low-income students around 41-47 percent. At what point is busing kids from a high-poverty to medium-poverty school more about juking the stats than improving their educational opportunities?
Low-poverty schools are considered those with low-income student populations of 25 percent or less.
The Champaign district has no such schools, but we have several (South Side, Busey and Bottenfield) whose low-income student populations are roughly 30 percent. Regardless of where low-income students are ultimately situated, the district needs a plan for improving academic outcomes in schools with large proportions of low-income students.
Instead of hiring consultants from out of town to add, subtract and divide up the district’s low-income students, why not flood Stratton, Garden Hills and Booker T. Washington with additional resources instead?
MAGIC WADE
Champaign