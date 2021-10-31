Maybe dads could do job in schools
It’s hard to hear how Champaign is going to be spending $500,000 on seven private security officers in our schools. Perhaps the AGB contract will be worth it, but I doubt it can do the job “Dads on Duty” is doing in Shreveport, La.
The community-based organization was formed after the mostly minority high school experienced a crippling tidal wave of fighting and disruptive behavior.
Michael LaFitte, who’s been credited as the founder, said parents decided those best equipped to handle unruly kids are the parents themselves. The men of the community realized what many of the young offenders lacked was the influence of a positive male role model. And so “Dads on Duty” was created.
These men are untrained but concerned and highly motivated citizens who do little more than greet the kids as they arrive and keep an eye on classrooms and common areas. And yet, it’s been working.
Problems have reportedly decreased precipitously. Kids have even admitted that the schools are much happier places thanks to the intervention, corny dad jokes and all. There’s something about getting even a stern look from someone who cares that can work wonders.
Now I don’t know much more than that. I can think of many unanswered questions, but it’s working in Shreveport, and assuming these men are given modest compensation for their work, I would think that kind of intervention would be far more desirable and efficient than deploying more security personnel.
TONY SOMERA
Champaign