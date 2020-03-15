Letter to the Editor | Maybe Kingfisher could be ‘chicken’ Mar 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chief Illiniwek is never going to return.So I’m all for the Kingfisher, the first good idea for a sports mascot.It could be the university’s version of the San Diego Chicken with the right person. Class of ‘76. VINCE BRIZGYSEvanston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Cold Cases Shedding light on unsolved crimes. Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week Latest News Alice B. McGinty | 2 books that offer great messages while showing off our uniqueness 16th News-Gazette All-area wrestling team: Here's the full team 16th News-Gazette All-area wrestling team: Meet the first team John Frayne | Opera singer soars during Krannert concert Susan McKinney/review | Crime fans, investigate book on forensic scientist Inside Out | Annual WorldFest on tap for April at Spurlock Museum Letter from Birdland | Working from home away from home The Law Q&A | When it comes to contesting quarantines, options are limited Most Popular Articles ArticlesUPDATE: UI to shift to online classes after spring breakChampaign council OKs emergency powers in response to coronavirusAfter the vote: No plans to choose mascot now, UI chancellor saysUrbana man facing federal charges after 5 pounds of meth found at 2 homesGood Morning, Illini Nation: 'We don't like each other'Coronavirus updates: Illini AD 'devastated'Carle ER to start further screening for coronavirusC-U Public Health District's website held hostage by ransomware attackCoronavirus preparation | Carle’s chief nurse: Those with mild symptoms shouldn't go to hospitalCoronavirus updates | Six cases confirmed in central, southern Illinois Twitter News