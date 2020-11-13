Maybe Trump not the real problem
“Who’s the more foolish, the fool or the fool who follows him?” — Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Democrats defeated “the evil empire” this time, but Trumpism was celebrated instead of receiving its richly deserved repudiation. Were Trump minimally competent handling COVID-19, he would have been re-elected in a landslide.
This sorry state means Trump was never the real problem. The nearly 50 percent who voted for him resoundingly support lying, dirty tricks, child abuse, QAnon/other conspiracies, economic mismanagement, incompetence, racism. In other words, his supporters have no legitimate “opposing views” on crucial issues like the above, including misogyny, religious bigotry and homophobia, all masquerading as “traditional values.”
What are we to think of our families, our neighbors, our countrymen who chose the sociopath? Are they so fearful of change (to a more inclusively diverse society) that they would prefer authoritarianism? Do they really think democracy is a “rigged” system out to deprive them of, what, their privilege, their money?
Frank Bruni reminds us that fundamentally good and decent people would not applaud a leader who has done what Trump has done. Are we to conclude that they are “purely and simply evil,” like Michael Myers?
There will be much talk about the need for unity, that we are all Americans; no red/blue states — “kumbaya y’all.” My intellect tells me Trumpists are purely and simply evil and must be thoroughly defeated: I want more than to just “make them cry.” But my heart says we all must learn to more fairly live together.
Eric Vimr
Savoy