Mayor did not correct record
A Jan. 5 article featured comments from Thomasboro Mayor Tyler Evans in which he attempted to burnish his image and put a happy face on his presence at the Jan. 6, 2021, protest turned riot in Washington, D.C.
Evans, a Donald Trump fan, punted on the opportunity to make some important points that a local elected official should feel duty-bound to publicly acknowledge a year later:
- That Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square, defeating Trump by a substantial margin.
- That Trump repeatedly lied to his followers about the 2020 election results.
- That it was Trump supporters who battered police officers, broke into the Capitol, shredded its interior, and sought to physically harm Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress.
- That the actions of these Trump supporters represented an insurrection against the U.S. Congress.
- That Trump’s lies triggered the Jan. 6 insurrection by his misguided followers.
- That it’s a very bad look for a local elected official to protest the results of a national election, especially when those results have been duly reported and certified by state election authorities.
In my view, any elected official who can’t admit these simple truths doesn’t deserve to hold office.
Regrets by Evans? Only that he got caught and roundly criticized for a video he recorded and posted online later on Jan. 6, falsely claiming that little or no violence took place. And that he didn’t just lay low for a month or two instead.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign