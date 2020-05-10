While most Americans have been trying to avoid infection and unemployment, Senate Majority Leader McConnell has been positioning Republicans to oppose federal aid for states getting hammered by medical costs and recession. Apparently, state governments should have been prepared for Trump’s incompetent management of the COVID-19 crisis while the airlines that put nearly all of their recent profits into stock buybacks, cruise lines that pay no U.S. income tax at all and the Trump organization are worthy of taxpayers’ largesse.
Perchance does McConnell intend a bright future for states, akin to Trump’s success after multiple bankruptcies? No, he knows we don’t have access to loans with 100 percent backing from Russian oligarchs.
McConnell’s opposition to assistance for states is more like his 2009 pledge to “make Obama a one-term president.” He’d rather ensure bankruptcy. David Frum, a former speechwriter for G.W. Bush, explains in The Atlantic (April 25) that Republican donors in blue states give piles of cash to McConnell’s PAC so they can both control the Senate and counteract policy defeats in their home states.
What does that mean for Illinois? By legalizing state bankruptcy rather than providing federal assistance, McConnell wants to force the state to pay its bond obligations but default on downstate teachers’ pensions. Imagine one of the unqualified federal judges that McConnell has rushed through the Senate dictating Illinois’ state budget. It’s all so his donors can avoid paying their share of a fair tax to fund our current needs and obligations to retirees.
ROBERT J. HUDSON
Champaign